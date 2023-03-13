Mexico. – After spending a week in a hospital in Mexico City on the afternoon of March 11, he reported the death of Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso at 98 years of age due to pneumonia.

The actor of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema left a great artistic legacy where he participated in more than 60 films, in more than 30 plays and 30 Mexican soap operas. Likewise, Ignacio López Tarso was recognized by the National Award of Arts in Mexico and the Gold Medal of Fine Arts.

In addition, to succeed in film, television and theater acting, the actor Ignacio López Tarso in his time, was considered a gallantSo, actresses like María Félix, Elsa Aguirre, Dolores del Río, Silvia Pinal, among many others, fell at the feet of the actor who debuted at a very young age in the industry with his first film which was “The Unknown” in 1954.

In his more than 7 decades, Ignacio López Tarso starred in outstanding Mexican films where he played characters with strong features, well, the main peculiarities of the actor is having very masculine features and an enviable demeanor. One of his main performances where she did an interpretation of Prince It was in the 1963 movie “Autumn Days” with actress Pina Pellicer.

Also, thanks to his charms and great acting he leading actor managed to work with great actresses from the Golden Age of Mexican cinema such as María Félix in the film “La Cucaracha” from 1969, “La Bandida” from 1963, “Estrella Vacía” from 1960 and “Juana Gallo” from 1961 and with the actress Rosita Quintana in “El hambre nuestra de cada día” from 1952 and with actress Lucha de Villa in “Gallo de Oro”, among many other actresses.

However, despite having worked with great actresses considered “divas” and “unreachable” within Mexican entertainment, the heart of Ignacio López Tarso was conquered by Clara Aranda whom he married in 1950 and as a result of that love they had three children Juan Ignacio, Susana and Gabriela López Aranda who inherited their father’s artistic talent.

“We have been husband and wife since 1950 and she died in 2000. We lived 50 years together; she saw the beginning of my career, she saw how I went to the TEA, she saw how I entered Fine Arts. She saw me progress, she was with me my whole life, throughout my career, she was Clara with me always, ”said the actor in an interview where he shared unforgettable moments from his professional and personal life.