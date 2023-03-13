US government announced the creation of a funding program for financial institutions

O Fed (Federal Reservethe Federal Reserve Bank of the United States), the US Treasury and the FCDI (US Federal Credit Assurance Corporation) announced this Sunday (Mar 12, 2023) the creation of a new term financing program for banks (Bank Term Funding Program, in English). According to a statement, the measure will serve to ensure the payment capacity of financial institutions to their depositors.

The Treasury Department will make up to $25 billion available from the Currency Stabilization Fund for this purpose. Here’s the full of the note (127 KB).

The new financing for banks, credit unions and other eligible depository institutions will last for up to 1 year. ANDIn return, these financial institutions will have to pledge US Treasuries, agency debt, mortgage-backed securities or other qualifying assets.

“This action will reinforce the capacity of the banking system to safeguard deposits and guarantee the continuity of the availability of money and credit to the economy”says an excerpt.

The decision was taken after the SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) and the Signature Bank went bankrupt. The Fed claims to be “prepared to deal with any liquidity pressures that may arise”.

According to the communiqué, the financing program “will be an additional source of liquidity against high quality bonds, removing the need for an institution to quickly sell these bonds in times of stress”.