Ignacia Michelson 29-year-old, again exudes passion on the beach, proof of this was through a photo with a white mini bikini in the middle of the beach where you can see how he holds his bottom, which was a little big on him.

The photo received more than 80,000 likes, in addition to various comments of all kinds where they actually tell her that she is a true goddess who knows very well how to steal everyone’s glances, since they have always seen Ignacia Michelson as something monumental.

“You have to make noise when you get up so that those who want to see us collapsed know that we are going up”, “The most beautiful together with Karime from Acapulco shorts”, “Mana, the one who can, the one who does not criticize, greetings, love to you @lamichelson11”, write the social networks.

Another of the things for which this Chilean model has unleashed the madness is because she loves to provoke Instagram, that is, she is too fascinated to show others so she could fall into censorship, something that she does not care about, because she likes the extreme.

It is worth mentioning that this beautiful woman has not appeared in Acapulco Shore for a while, so many fans want her to return for a season.