At the end of their meeting, the leaders of (IGAD) decided to make contacts to mediate to stop the clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces.

A tripartite international delegation

The office of Kenyan President William Ruto announced that the Government Authority for Development decided to send the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti as soon as possible to Sudan in order to put an end to the battles that broke out between the army and the Rapid Support Forces on Saturday morning, leaving dozens dead and wounded.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workni Qabiho called for solidarity with the Sudanese people urgently.

Explosive conflict

In the aftermath of the outbreak of battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, the Sudanese Armed Forces launched air strikes on a camp of the Rapid Support Forces near the capital in an attempt to regain control of the country, after the two sides’ struggle for power sparked clashes that resulted in the deaths of dozens of military personnel and at least 56 civilians.