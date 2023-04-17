Lecce-Sampdoria, the images of the match





Genoa – Lecce and Sampdoria cancel each other out by drawing in the Sunday lunch match of the 30th day of Serie A. At Via del Mare it ends 1-1 with Ceesay’s goal in the first half and Jese’ in the second half. It is an equal that in fact does not suit anyone: Baroni’s team returns to move the standings after six knockouts in a row, returning to +5 on the relegation zone, while Stankovic’s men remain last in the standings, narrowing just by a point (-10) on the safety zone.

The first half of the game it is almost entirely of the Salento brand: the Giallorossi begin to appear near the host area right from the start of the game, creating several goal chances. In particular in the 17th minute, when Oudin puts in for Blin, the Sampdoria goalkeeper doesn’t hold back in the exit forcing Amione to save in a slide, then Blin tries the same, finding Ravaglia’s rebound. About ten minutes later, the Dorian goalkeeper was once again the protagonist with a great save on Ceesay, who deflected a previous shot by Strefezza just a few steps away from goal, finding the road blocked.

Advantage of Lecce postponed just by a few minutes: in the 31st minute, in fact, Ceesay guessed a left-footed player from close range who exploded Via del Mare for 1-0. Close to half-time, the Giallorossi would also have a chance to double, but Gallo failed in front of the goalkeeper after an assist from Ceesay at the end of a lightning restart. At the beginning of the second half, Stankovic even changed four players all together to try to give him a kick: Sampdoria had much more possession of the ball, but struggled to find space up front. So much so that in the 72nd minute Lecce still had a great opportunity to double: Hjulmand crosses after snatching Rincon, a carambola ensues between Di Francesco and Ravaglia with the ball then slipping away for a corner.

A few moments pass and on the other side the guests equalized with Jesé, who receives from Gabbiadini and with a fantastic touch underneath beats Falcone for 1-1. The match heated up in the final stages, the Giallorossi tried to throw themselves forward again and saw Di Francesco’s goal disallowed for offside, then Ravaglia said no to the newcomer Colombo. On the other hand, Cuisance tries with a lob from outside after a wrong exit from Falcone, but his shot ends just over the crossbar.

Stankovic: “The boys gave everything, but they are not machines”

“Today, a subdued first half, we slammed into the Lecce wall who punished us after the restart. We fixed something in the second half, with the substitutions came a good response. We risked less, we created something and in the end we could have even take home something more”. So Dejan Stankovic, coach of Sampdoria, comments on the microphones of Sky the draw against Lecce in the championship. “We’re still emotionally attached to the team, we all know the difficulties. The boys tried to give everything, but they’re not machines and they tried to give their all in every game. Luckily those who joined today showed attachment to the group , turning the tables and I congratulate them,” he added.