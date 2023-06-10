Iga Swiatek achieves his third Roland Garros title

the polish Iga Swiateknumber 1 in the world, conquered his third crown in Roland Garrosthe second in a row, after defeating the Czech Karolina Muchova, 43 of the ranking, by 6-2, 5-7 and 6-4.

After qualifying for the final without losing a set, the warsawThe 22-year-old had to apply herself thoroughly to defeat the surprising Czech, who snatched her first since she was left in the round of 16 last year against the Chinese Qinwen Zheng.

Muchova, who came from beheading the number 2 in the world, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, He broke a streak of five wins in as many games against members of the world top-3.