Saturday, June 10, 2023, 1:46 p.m.



| Updated 18:16h.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Several people were injured in an accident and a previous brawl, which occurred in Archena last Friday at around 1:10 p.m., on Santiago Ramón y Cajal street. The fight began when a passerby approached the window of a car, a dark blue BMW, and recriminated some matter that has not been clarified. At one point, the person who was driving the vehicle opened the door and got out of the vehicle. At that moment, a fight started between the two men. Which ended with several people hitting the driver.

He got back on the car and left, while acquaintances of the attacker introduced him to a business, located on that road, to try to calm him down. Nevertheless,. Two minutes later, the BMW reappeared on the same street and got on a sidewalk to presumably intentionally run over several pedestrians, including the alleged attacker when he was leaving the establishment.

After the collision, the car fled. Several people reported what happened to the 112 Emergency Coordination Center and Local Police patrols and two ambulances were mobilized to the scene. The toilets attended to several pedestrians. The most serious of them was a 40-year-old man, who had nothing to do with what happened in the brawl, and the health workers transferred them to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia with severe head trauma.