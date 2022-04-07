The multiplayer role-playing video game was very successful at its premiere, now it’s looking for new recruits.

Although New World is far from the record figures of activity obtained with its launch in the fall, the MMO continues to gather behind it an important community of players that allows Amazon Games to work with some calm, but without pause, on improvements for the video game. . However, it is always good to go looking for new players, and for this reason the team in charge has announced a free weekend on pc.

During this limited time event, users will be able to enjoy New World and the latest updates without paying a single euro. “Take your chance to try out the new weapon, blunderbuss, open world and encounter updates, and all the quality of life improvements we’ve added to New World!”

All test participants will keep progress and they will be able to continue from where they were if they decide to buy the game. In fact, New World will be sold during these days to a discounted price 40% in its two versions. There is time to think about it, the promotion will be valid until April 18. As for the weekend, it will be enabled from 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time) to April 11 at the same time.

This event has been designed primarily to allow and encourage new players to give New World a chance, but Amazon Games has seen fit to celebrate the occasion. the object for houses Black bearskin rug, available for free to all players until the end of the MMO promotion. “We encourage all of you who are already playing New World to tell your friends that they can try it for free during this special weekend. After all, New World is best enjoyed with friends,” invite.

Before the free weekend is enabled in Steamyou might want to read the New World review to get an idea of ​​what to expect in Amazon’s MMO.

