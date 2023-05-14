Beyond completing our names, the surnames are part of our identityHence the importance of knowing your origin and, with this, to be able to establish consanguineous ties with our ancestors.

In this sense, in the world of surnames we can find many curiosities, such as a surname that has more than a thousand years of history and whose origin dates back to a specific place on Earth.

Under this understanding, we will immediately tell you what is the surname that has been around for more than a thousand years and that you or a friend, colleague or simply someone you know may have it.

If you have this last name with more than a thousand years of history, your ancestors are from this place

There are hundreds of thousands of surnames around the world, many of which are translations into languages ​​from other languages, derived from names or places, among others.

However, according to the figures collected by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), In Mexico, 34,000 surnames are registered throughout the national territory..

In this vein, it should be remembered that, like names, many of the surnames that millions of Mexicans carry these days come from Spainfor the history that unites both countries.

Likewise, it must be taken into account that since the origin of surnames goes back thousands of years, it is quite difficult to know which one or which were the first, although it is known that Spanish nobles were the first to have a surname in the late from the 9th century and at the beginning of the 10th century. However, thanks to the records that are kept in the matter, it has been possible to keep the record of the surname that may be thousands of years old.

The last name Lara is considered the oldest in history, being the first of which there is a record in the Iberian Peninsula.. However, despite coming from Count D. Pedro Lara, who lived between 1037 and 1065, during the reign of Fernando I of Castilla in what is now Spain (“Origin of 300 Castilian and Basque surnames”), is currently one of the most famous in Mexico and other Hispanic American countries.

In the Mexican Republic, according to data from INEGI, between 2017 and 2020, more than 36,000 people were registered with the surname Lara, which comes from the place name Lara, province of Burgos, Lara de los Infantes.