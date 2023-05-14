The head of Togliatti Renz: it will be very difficult to restore the burnt part of the Ferroni plant

It will be very difficult to restore the burned-out part of the Ferroni plant in Togliatti, said the head of the city, Nikolai Renz, writes TASS.

According to the politician, the flames spread to an area of ​​20,000 square meters. The fire had serious consequences. “Now there is a strait of the territory affected by the fire. Severe consequences, it will be very difficult to restore this part, ”he assessed the possible repair work. The head of the city recalled that the employees of the enterprise were evacuated, no one was injured.

He also revealed the difficulty in putting out the fire: the power to the booster pump was knocked out, causing most of the hydrants to run out of water. Exceeding the maximum permissible concentrations (MPC) of harmful substances in the air is not currently observed. The fire on the territory of the plant in Togliatti became known on Saturday, May 13.