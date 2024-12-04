The majority of users in Spain and in the world have a smartphone with an operating system Android and many millions of users use the Google application store to download any app. But be careful because cybercriminals They know how to manage to introduce malicious apps with malware to be able steal our personal and banking details.

In relation to this, the McAfee research team has identified a global increase in SpyLoan, intrusive financial apps that attract users with promises of fast and flexible loans, often with low rates and minimum requirements, but in reality what they are looking for is access to confidential data.

If you have these Android banking apps, delete them immediately

As reported by McAfee, a cybersecurity company, these 15 PUP applications (potentially unwanted programs) use social engineering tactics to deceive users. The goal is for them to provide sensitive information and grant additional permissions to mobile applications, which can cause extortion, harassment and economic losses.

Among the apps they mention, these are some that have more than 1 million downloads: Secure-Quick Loan, Quick Loan-Credit Easy, or RupiahKilat-Dana cairamong others and also in other languages. Typically, they operate in territories of South America, South Asia and Africaand some of them are promoted through misleading advertising on social networks.

When the app is installed and the localization process is carried out, the process of having to send a large number of personal documents begins. From McAfee they assure that they grant credits, but their commissions are too high. In reality, what they seek is to collect as much personal information as possible, and then harass and extort users to pay the aforementioned gigantic interest rates.

In addition to disproportionate charges, hackers also create false sense of urgency so that victims make decisions without thinking, which can lead to privacy violations. To avoid being a victim of this type of and similar apps, it is advisable review developer history Before installing it, have Google Play Protect active and deny all unnecessary permissions during its installation.

