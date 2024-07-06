The problem is in fact linked to the development engine used to create XDefiant and, according to the executive producer, if you think the game isn’t to your taste, there’s no harm in putting it aside and playing something else.

XDefiant suffered from some Technical Problems since the launch and even after the arrival of new content things have not improved, indeed there have been new problems. All this is not actually strange, as Ubisoft says.

XDefiant Problems Explained

The discussion started on Twitter, where one user wrote: “It seems to me that XDefiant has been published in a hurry because of GTA 6 and Call of Duty Black Ops 6, what do you think?

Mark Rubin, Executive Producer of XDefiantreplied: “In a hurry? No. We have an engine that has only ever been used for an MMO. So the entire infrastructure of an FPS had to be built from scratch. Even CoD started with id Tech, which was a shooter engine. Apex started with a shooter engine. But we’re working on developing new technology in an engine that was designed for something else.”

“Said this, the engine is really awesomebut it requires a lot of work and with that work comes a lot of bugs that other engines have already fixed. We are not a shooter that has been out for 20 years. If you like what we are trying to do, stick around and you will see things get better and new features get added. But if the game is not for you, that’s okay, you can move on.”

Rubin also points out that the engine is not old and obsolete, it just doesn’t have everything it needs to run a shooter. One of the most recent problems is the fact that XDefiant doesn’t award points in Ranked mode.