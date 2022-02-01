Aubameyang is one of the market’s surprises having been hired by FC Barcelona in the last hours of the winter transfer period. Everything seems to indicate that the Blaugrana team has almost given away a world star, but we must emphasize the indiscipline problems that led Aubameyang to be removed from Arsenal and that if not corrected, they could be a problem at Barça.
Last December, Aubameyang’s captaincy was withdrawn and sanctioned by Arsenal itself, for accumulating several days in a row being late for training. This is a very bad example for colleagues, especially young people, who show the little commitment of a player with his profession. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when the African striker arrived late for the game against Southampton, which made Arteta explode.
The African striker accumulated several delays and the latter was the trigger for the problems with the Spanish coach. On the other hand, Aubameyang also carried out another act of indiscipline by getting a tattoo in the middle of the season, something that the clubs prohibit because sweat jeopardizes the healing of the tattoo and can become infected. The African striker not only paid no attention and got a tattoo, but also posted a photo on social networks, showing how little the rules matter to him.
These problems are partly what have led to Aubameyang being on the way to Barça today, but he will have to correct them if he really wants to channel his career. Let’s hope for the good of the Blaugrana club that the African wants to improve his behaviour, and he has come to Spain to give 100%.
#talk #indiscipline #Aubameyang #gem
Leave a Reply