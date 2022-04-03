“Uruguay is so small that to take a corner you have to go to another country,” said Marcos Lubelski, a soccer businessman from Rosario who lives in Montevideo, who felt true affection for Artigas’s homeland. That demographic miniature that, in its entirety, fits six times in São Paulo, five in Buenos Aires and three in Bogotá, is gigantic compared to Qatar. The World Cup venue is fifteen times smaller than the Uruguayan territory. Strictly speaking, 15.2 times Qatar fits in Uruguay. That brief emirate of the Arabian peninsula did it: the World Cup was achieved.

In December 2010 the triumph of his candidacy was announced and throughout these years England and the United States roared and threatened to take him out, snubbed in his organizing pretensions, but the decision was upheld and there is no turning back. It will be the first World Cup in the Arab world. Arab-style, with all the lavishness that the haughtiness and pride of sheikhs and emirs are capable of.

Qatar will receive a blow of devastating popularity. She started receiving it with the drawing on Friday. The eyes of the entire planet fell on Doha, the “skyscraper” capital that will stage most of the 64 games. It cost him a few pesos (there is talk of 500,000 million dollars), but thanks to football, Qatar will be the center of the universe for months. Nobody will ever say “where is that…?”.

The importance that the World Cup draw has gained

Without even moving the ball, Fifa has turned the World Cup draw into a universal mega-event that paralyzes half of humanity. Everyone wants to know who their team will face, which is the group of death, who will have to run into Germany (which is not a stone in the shoe, it is a pointed nail); if Iran and the United States cross (yes…!) and so on. The draw is now a commercial phenomenon, you have to buy the rights to televise it, it is not easy for journalism to be accredited, the top leaders, all the coaches, exglories and personalities of all kinds attend. It’s a galactic gala. The draw for the World Cup is similar to ten Oscar awards, all together, and when they take out the ball from Brazil it is equivalent to a hundred Will Smith slaps. Soccer is several steps above everything. It is entertainment turned into an industry, but with the addition of passion, tradition, fidelity.

Formerly the raffles were country houses, they were limited to an administrative act. A room was rented in a good hotel, a moderate number of delegates went and the papers were extracted from some glass cups. And when they sang the name of a team, some official placed a cardboard sign in the corresponding box. It only took about twenty minutes in all. And we found out about the formation of the groups later, through a cable from the Associated Press or DPA. If one was near the hotel, he would go in and watch the ceremony. It was all simple, without pomp. There were no stars, no shows, no official songs, no celebrity guests. In 1966 the mascot appeared, the English lion, Willy, very nice. And the top seeds were chosen by hand, a weighting of the potential of the participants was made and they were placed accordingly.

Qatar World Cup draw.

To illustrate: the draw for the World Cup in France in 1938 with a dozen managers and reporters all mixed up behind a huge desk. Sixteen pieces of paper with the names of the teams were placed in an old glass trophy; Jules Rimet, the famous president of Fifa, led the act, raised his 6-year-old grandson Yves to the table and the boy took them out one by one. A simplicity that was still beautiful.

The Fifa ladder became key

The journalists, who rarely hit one, have always opposed all the changes that football has experienced. When the cards appeared (“nonsense”), when it went from 16 to 24 teams and then 32 (“what a shame!”), when the World Cup was played in two countries, Korea and Japan (“What madness…! ”), when the Qualifiers were switched to the all-against-all system (“another nonsense…!”), when VAR arrived (“it’s the death of football…!”) and so on in dozens of modifications. They all turned out magnificent, although no one corrected himself. Most ridiculed of all was the World Ranking, created in 1993. “Belgium first? How stupid, who makes that ranking? But it worked and it’s perfect. A machine does it, an X value is given to each win according to the rivals, the goals and the positions, it is loaded into a computer and it comes out instantly, like in tennis. And now the pots of the draw are taken strictly based on the location in that rank, by merit, not at the piacere of the directors. It is more transparent. Before the top seeds were fixed behind the scenes, now there is a rule: the host and the top seven in the Ranking.

That determined that Germany go to pot 2 (it is 12th in the Ranking) and fall into the group of Spain (great match). But the bolillero behaved well and the integration of the eight zones is balanced, there is no group of death, nobody complained and there were no suspicions of hot and cold balls. Argentina has an accessible first phase (Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia). After that, if it happens or not, it’s five cents apart. If Scotland defeats Ukraine first and then Wales in the remaining playoffs in Europe, they would come face to face with England for the first time in a World Cup, an absolutely unmissable clash, due to the strong rivalry of the “old enemies” (a kind of Argentina-Uruguay) and because Scotland-England is the first official international match in the history of this game. They drew 0-0 in Glasgow on November 30, 1872.

It is possible to get excited about recovering the title for South America. Both Brazil and Argentina have lifted a lot, they are good teams, they have a variety of figures, excellent coaches and a hunger for glory. The uncertainty is how they will fare against the Europeans, they have no confrontations to measure themselves. But all of those selected from both countries act in the Old World, they know it. The danger is that a World Cup does not forgive even a slip, you return home. The candidates for the title, if the World Cup were today, would be France, Spain and Brazil, with Argentina a few steps behind. Germany is in a crisis of figures; however, it is never discarded due to its historical reliability. It always grows in the World Cups. The German soccer player plays seven points in his club and eight or nine in his national team. All life was like this.

On November 21, number five will begin shooting. Most likely, its capricious tinkling sends all these brainy forecasts to the basket.

last tango…

