The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenjustified this Tuesday the military and financial support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion and advocated building a “durable and fair” peace agreement.

“If Russia stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, it stops defending itself, it disappears,” he declared at a press conference with Argentine President Alberto Fernández this Tuesday in Buenos Aires. Von der Leyen, on a tour of Latin America, urged support the ten-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine last November “on the basis of the United Nations Charter”.

“I think we have to support this plan of (Ukrainian President Volodimir) Zelensky, and do everything possible so that there is again respect for international law in order to build lasting peace,” he said.

The diplomat estimated that “it was and is necessary to support the country that is being attacked, to defend its rights.” “Ukraine must be supported to defend its right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. We all want peace, but it must be a just, lasting and comprehensive peace”he stressed.

Von der Leyen thanked “that, from the beginning, Argentina has expressed its unwavering support for Ukraine” and highlighted the impact of the war on the international economy, energy markets and food security.

Ukrainian soldiers attack Russian positions near Bakhmut. Photo: Anatoly Stepanov / AFP

“We have to close ranks to protect the international order,” said the diplomat on the second leg of the tour that began on Monday in Brazil and will continue on Wednesday in Chile and on Thursday in Mexico.

kyiv has asked its Western allies for more help in military equipment to reinforce a counteroffensive that began this week in search of recovering large tracts of territory under Russian control.

The United States announced a new $325 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday as Kiev troops battle Russian forces in a recently launched counteroffensive.

AFP