The decision by the US Minister of Justice, Merrick Garland, to indict eleven militants and leaders of the terrorist group Oath Keepers, including the founder Stewart Rhodes, for an armed insurrection against the powers of the state aggravates the difficult political situation of the United States, in a decisive election year with the Midterm vote in November. The accusation, rarely directed in the history of the country, against Puerto Rican nationalists, Islamic fundamentalists and, in the past, against suspicions of socialism, communism, Nazism, raises the polemical tone especially since Garland, appointed by Barack Obama to the Supreme Court and stopped from the obstruction in the Senate of the Republicans of Mitch McConnell, ponders whether to extend the investigation also to former President Donald Trump, suspected of having plotted with the rioters, including Oath Keepers, during the attack on the Capitol on Epiphany 2021. former vice president Mike Pence, who broke with Trump by legitimizing Joe Biden’s vote, could, in turn, be questioned, either by prosecutors or by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry.

Donald Trump instinctively reacts to the pressure, the New York magistrates are already investigating him for tax irregularities, in his own way, animating the first rally in Arizona in view of the elections that could restore the Republicans the majority in the House and Senate, effectively paralyzing Biden, whose popularity wanes, between inflation and Covid. Trump has surrounded himself, in Arizona, with the right wing of the party, which considers Pence a traitor, such as the conservative judge Kavanaugh who, in the Supreme Court, voted for the obligation to vaccinate doctors and nurses, and Biden a usurper.

THETrump’s candidate for governor, Kari Lake, wants to arrest executives who certified Biden’s results in Arizona, replacing them with a local politician, Mark Finchem, who was among the Washington rioters. Also present at the rally was MP Paul Gosar, known for having posted a video online in which left-wing deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Biden himself threatened with death, with the incoming storm in the background, an icon of the QAnon rebel sect.

Arizona has always been Trump’s favorite battleground. His nemesis was elected there, Republican Senator John McCain, one of the few to oppose Trump’s conquest of the party, but extremists also come from the state who spread disinformation about Obama born outside the United States, therefore ineligible for the White House. A handful of them brought false documents to Trump, still a businessman, who began to make vigorous propaganda.

THEThe meeting in Florence, Arizona, therefore confirms, as anticipated by La Stampa in recent days, the Trumpian strategy: renounce any institutional mediation, not accept in any way, as well as the deans of the Republican Grand Old Party, Senators McConnell and Lindsey Graham they did, the legitimacy of Biden’s victory, keep the country on the sidelines until 2024 and return to the White House for a second, even more radical, mandate.

The irreducible choice leaves Biden the only chance to campaign, in turn, on progressive positions, but poses a crucial dilemma for the Republicans. The attack of the descamisados ​​on the aristocratic bastion of the Rockefellers and the Bushes multiplies the primaries of fiery speakers, able to wring the virtual applause of online chats, but who then risk frightening centrist and independent voters, for now disappointed by Biden, but uncertain about the remake Trump II La Vendetta. “Usually – notes the Republican consultant Chuck Coughlin, veteran Gop – in our primaries there are two candidates, maximum three, now there are five”, with the risk that the splitting of the base will appoint an extremist, then prey to the Democrats. In Virginia, a candidate unrelated to the former president, Glenn Youngkin, won the office of governor, shying away from Trumpism and talking about school, justice, economics. It is the agenda with which the Gop general staff would like to humiliate Biden, in November and in 2024, thanks to the numbers in the polls, but to return to this conservative pragmatism you first need to beat Donald Trump at home, very soon derby.