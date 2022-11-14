Its moving previews and soundtrack made “Black Panther 2″ a long-awaited movie for fans and potential viewers. The high expectations for its premiere were not only supported by the public’s curiosity to know who was going to take the mantle of Black Pantherbut also for how they would pay tribute to the late actor Chadwick Bosemanwhose death was echoed in fiction with the death of T’Challa.

While the plot explains how the king of Wakanda died, many wonder why none of his Avengers colleagues were present at his funeral ceremony despite the fact that he was an avenger and had fought with his many troops in the war against Thanos.

Where are the Avengers during T’Challa’s funeral?

When Iron Man fell in battle during the events of “Endgame”, his companions attended the funeral in his honor. But what happened to T’Challa? Despite “Wakanda Forever” He doesn’t bother to clarify his connections with the rest of the MCU, there are some logical reasons to justify the absences.

According to the Screen Rant portal, we did not see Captain America, Black Widow or Iron Man because they are dead. Meanwhile, Vision, who was helped by the Wakandan king to prevent Thanos from stealing his gem, would still be in the process of memory recovery in White Vision’s body.

White Vision’s fate is uncertain in Marvel’s MCU. Photo: LR/Marvel composition

If we turn our attention to Thor, he is on his mission to save the universe during the events of “Thor: love and thunder”, a movie in which The Guardians of the Galaxy and Valkyria appear. In fact, space missions would be the reason not to see Captain Marvel either.

With regard to Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch, the story would also be justified by what is reported in “Multiverse of madness”. In Hawkeye’s case, it’s possible that he’s training Kate Bishop intensively as an elite archer; that is, Clint Barton is in the retirement stage of her. The same happens with Spiderman, who would be trying to rebuild his life after the world forgot that he is Peter Parker.

For “Black Panther 2,” Marvel decided to have Shuri be the lead. Photo: Composition LR/Los Angeles Times/Marvel Studios

Why didn’t the Avengers go to Wakanda because of T’Challa’s death?

It’s very likely that T’Challa’s family wanted to keep his grief private. Let’s remember that, far beyond his superhero role, Ramonda’s son was the king of Wakanda.

In this context, his funeral holds important cultural significance for the nation. Thus, it would stand to reason that his fellow Avengers would find out from an actual announcement after the ceremonial events have concluded.