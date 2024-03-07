Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Bodo Ramelow warns: If Putin attacks the Republic of Moldova, many people will flee to Germany. Preparatory solutions are needed now.

Erfurt – The Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Die Linke) has spoken out in favor of an immigration agreement with Georgia and the Republic of Moldova. Ramelow explained this in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA before the most recent Prime Minister's Conference, which was essentially about how countries deal with refugees. At the end of last year, the federal government declared Georgia and the Republic of Moldova to be safe countries of origin. In fact, this means that asylum applications from people from these countries are usually rejected.

Transnistria in the Republic of Moldova asks Russia for “protection”: possible target for Putin

Meanwhile, observers fear that Moldova could be a possible target for a Russian attack. Recently, the pro-Russian leaders of the internationally unrecognized separatist region of Transnistria in the Republic of Moldova asked Russia for “protection.”

Thuringia's Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. © Peter Sieben

Ramelow now warned: “If the Russians intervene militarily, many people will flee.” He adds: “Even to Germany. For this we need practical solutions and, above all, immigration offices that enable and not just sanction.” It is unrealistic to ignore this possibility: “Then it makes more sense if there are common rules with these countries.” This could be the case for immigrants from these countries Rules for work opportunities in Germany must be made.

Bodo Ramelow: Payment cards are “unspeakable discrimination”

In addition, Ramelow spoke out against the payment card for refugees and described it as “unspeakable discrimination”. He suggests an alternative that is “much simpler and much more humane”: “We on the left have always fought for everyone to have the right to open an account. Why not asylum seekers too? You could then withdraw limited amounts of cash.” He emphasizes that the payment card is not a suitable means for orderly immigration, which he fundamentally supports: “I'm not naive, I don't want to have a sleeper from IS foisted on me here, nor one from Russia Intelligence. We have to be vigilant.”

Ramelow was also critical of the work requirement for refugees that the CDU district administrator Christian Herrgott had introduced in the Saale-Orla district in Thuringia. “He hasn't invented anything new, but rather applies existing law,” commented the Prime Minister. He doesn't think it makes sense to let refugees work for “pocket money” and says: “My path would be completely different. I want people to no longer be banned from working, as is the case with many at the moment.” “State-organized unemployment in asylum seekers’ homes” is the real problem.

Compulsory work for refugees may contradict the Basic Law

The Federal Government's Advisory Council for Integration and Migration (SVR) has also expressed concerns about the work requirement. Winfried Kluth, an expert at the SVR, even considers the regulation to be possibly unconstitutional. According to Article 12, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of the Basic Law, no one may be forced to do a specific job. Kluth explains: “There are only two exceptions: a conventional general public service obligation that is the same for everyone and forced labor in the event of a court-ordered deprivation of liberty. Neither the one nor the other case exists here.”