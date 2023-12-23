He Temporary Permission to Stay in the United States, known as parole, is a benefit granted to people to stay in the United States. for urgent humanitarian reasons or due to significant public benefit. This is one of the most sought after figures by many immigrants who intend to remain in the American Union legally. But what if it's been almost a year since the request was entered and there's still no response?

The immigration lawyer, Alma Rosa Nieto, who has a special section in the middle Telemundo for resolve doubts regarding immigration issues, shared the case of a woman named Anita. She, according to what she said, is about to complete a year of parole, not yet approved, and she wants to know what she can do.

The specialist's recommendation is to immediately contact the person who is advising her to carry out the procedure, who must be in charge of reviewing the different types of parole, since there are humanitarian ones, but also those that are awarded for having a father, husband or children in the army. Nieto said that on the page of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) you can find the approximate approval time for each case.

The intention is to be able to find out if it is outside the estimated period and, if so, call the immigration authorities to find out what is happening with your case. In that sense, the lawyer shared the USCIS number to contact an immigration agent: 1800 375 5283. It is important that when communicating you have the case number and the parole receipt at hand to be able to know exactly what is happening because, for example, it might be necessary to send additional information or perhaps there was a message that was not received.

What is parole and how can it be obtained in the United States?

He Temporary Stay Permit or parole provides a person who would otherwise be inadmissible to enter the United States the ability to travel and remain in the territory for a defined period of time.

This permit is granted based on the Immigration and Nationality Law. Authorities may grant it for humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. It should be noted that those who obtain this benefit have not been formally admitted to the United States for the purposes of immigration law, so it is not a substitute for visa processing or other types of immigration processing.

The request is made to the Citizenship and Immigration Service

He temporary stay permit It shows the length of the period to stay in the United States, usually it does not exceed one year, although it depends on the reasons. It must also be said that if the person leaves the territory, the parole ceases to be valid and also if it is known that there are no longer reasons to keep it valid.

A parole can provide the person with authorization to work. However, an independent procedure must be carried out.