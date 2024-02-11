Former US President Donald Trump threatened, in the event of re-election, to stop guaranteeing NATO security against Russia, welcomed the failure of the bill on aid to Ukraine and promised, in the case of irregular immigration, “the largest expulsion operation in history.” He said this during a meeting Saturday in South Carolina.

The former US president regularly criticizes his allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for not sufficiently funding the institution. During a meeting in South Carolina, Donald Trump reported on a conversation with one of the NATO heads of state, without naming him.

“One of the presidents of a large country stood up and said, 'Well, sir, if we don't pay and we are attacked by Russia, will you protect us?'” the billionaire said, before revealing his response: “No, you won't. “I will protect. In fact, I will encourage them to do whatever they want to you. You must pay your debts.”

This statement comes after Donald Trump, a likely candidate against Democratic President Joe Biden in the November presidential election, pressured Republican elected officials in Congress to bury a bill that provided for the payment of new aid to Ukraine. , as well as a reform of immigration policy.

“Promote chaos”

The White House responded to Donald Trump's statements by promoting Joe Biden's efforts to strengthen alliances around the world.

“Encouraging the invasion of our closest allies by murderous regimes is egregious and senseless,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates responded in a statement released Saturday night, saying:

“Instead of calling for war and promoting chaos, President Biden will continue to support American leadership”

The deal blocked in Congress included additional aid to Ukraine and Israel. Totaling $95 billion, it will be debated next week and includes funds for Israel's fight against Hamas and for a key strategic ally, Taiwan.

Most of it, however, would help Ukraine replenish its stockpile of ammunition, weapons and other essential needs as the country soon enters its third year of war.

Donald Trump has often been dubious, sometimes hostile, about continuing US aid to Ukraine and even threatened to leave NATO if he returned to the White House.

Stopping irregular migration in the US, its obsession and priority

He also once again took up the burning issue of immigration, one of the most controversial of the electoral campaign. Under pressure from him, Republican elected officials appear to have decided to block any reform of immigration policy before the presidential election.

“Let's not forget that this week we also won a great victory that all conservatives should celebrate. We crushed this crook Joe Biden's disastrous project on open borders,” the billionaire launched. “The whole group did a great job in Congress. We crushed it.”

The former president, who built his popularity by promising to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, assured that the expulsion of migrants would be one of his priorities if he returned to the White House.

“On day one, I will end all of the Biden administration's open border policies and launch the largest internal deportation operation in American history. We have no choice,” he said.

Nikki Haley and her husband were attacked

During their meeting, Donald Trump also criticized Nikki Haley, former governor of the state of South Carolina and his rival for the Republican nomination, ironically for the absence of her husband by her side during the campaign.

“Where is your husband? Oh, he's gone, he's gone. What happened to your husband?” she asked with voice effects.

Largely behind in the nomination race, the former US ambassador to the UN responded dryly in X about her husband, Michael Haley, involved in a year-long military deployment in Djibouti.

Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief. https://t.co/AfN3u4AsJc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 10, 2024



“He is deployed in the service of our country, something that is unknown. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief,” he said.

Said husband also sent a message to the billionaire.

