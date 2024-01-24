Madrid doesn't convince everyone, Juncadella is very harsh: “It's bullshit” | FP

The new home of the Spanish GP

In recent days the main topic of discussion among Formula 1 fans has certainly been the new entry on the calendar of the Madrid circuitwhich will host the Spanish GP starting from the 2026 season.

While waiting to understand what will be the fate of the Barcelona track, the first details have emerged regarding what it should be layout of the city track built in the Iberian capital. The track will feature 20 curves, for a total of 5.47 km. The person who immediately spoke in favor of Madrid's inclusion in the calendar – and it couldn't have been otherwise – was the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainzwho was born in the symbolic city of Spain.

Juncadella without half measures

The comment published on his profile was decidedly less positive Twitter/X by another Spanish driver, Dani Juncadella. The 32-year-old Catalan has previously been a test driver for several Formula 1 teams – Force India and Williams – and in 2022 won the title in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.”I don't say what I think of the circuit because they would take me to prison – wrote Juncadella – actually no, yes I say it: what kind of s**t“.

Regardless of the opinions on the track – whether positive or negative – it should still be underlined that the track currently only exists on paper and in virtual simulations, like the one commented by Juncadella. We will have to wait for the facility to really take shape before being able to express a sensible opinion on what will be the new home of the Spanish GP in two years.