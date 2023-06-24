The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security announced the launch of the “Tayseer” initiative to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God departing from the UAE to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj for the year 1444 AH, by providing them with distinguished services and simplifying their travel procedures and completing them as quickly as possible during the outbound journey. And back and forth alike, at the Ghuwaifat port in Abu Dhabi, and the Mezyad and Khatm Al-Shakla outlets in Al Ain region, during the period from June 19 to July 08, 2023.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said that the “Tayseer” initiative to serve the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God this year contributes to achieving the principles of the UAE’s promise to serve the future government by caring for people first, promoting the values ​​of cohesion and providing innovative proactive services that improve the quality of life of society, as it embodies the principles of And the values ​​of social responsibility that the authority seeks to consolidate among its affiliates and members of society through participation in community, religious, cultural and heritage events that contribute to spreading the values ​​of human brotherhood, coexistence and cohesion on which the UAE was built.

The Authority is participating in the implementation of the initiative for this year at Ghuwaifat Port, a number of government agencies and bodies and private institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, the Emirates Red Crescent Foundation, the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, the Al Ain Region Municipality and Burjeel Medical Hospital, in addition to the Emirates Facilities Management Company.

His Excellency Major General Suhail Al Khaili confirmed that the “Tayseer” initiative to serve the pilgrims of the Holy House of God for this year includes equipping the passport hall in the main building of the Ghuwaifat port and the special halls of the Mazyad and Khatm Al-Shaklah ports to receive the pilgrims and complete the procedures as quickly as possible, and provide them with all means of transportation, including bus stops and courses. water, and enabling guidance elements at the gates to direct Hajj bus drivers to the passport building to complete their procedures, as well as distributing welcome gifts to add joy to the pilgrims of the Holy House of God, in addition to providing a medical examination service through the Burjeel Hospital team present at the border crossings.

The Director General of the Authority added that the participating work teams from all sides were instructed to prepare the ports participating in the initiative logistically, implement operational plans, provide integrated services to pilgrims in accordance with the highest standards of quality and excellence, cooperate and fully coordinate to provide them with all facilities and make them happy during their journey on the go. The return reflects the pioneering civilized and human image of the UAE, pointing out that the Hajj campaigns are separated from the rest of the passers-by and the time taken to complete the procedures is reduced to facilitate their journey to the Holy Land and return from it.