When everything goes wrong you always think that things can’t get any worse. Apparently, however, for Honda and for Marc Marquez it is one of those moments in which if something can go wrong, it almost certainly will.

Just look at what happened this morning in Q1 of the Dutch Grand Prix to understand it. The eight-times world champion arrived in Assen in pain, because in addition to breaking his left thumb he also picked up a cracked rib in the Sachsenring Warm-Up incident, but in these two days he also seemed quite loyal to the idea of don’t take too many risks riding the RC213V, at least until it becomes more competitive again.

Once he arrived in Q1, however, it was almost inevitable to try to set a time and his now usual chase for the slipstream began. The #93 had caught up with Enea Bastianini, but the Ducati rider closed the gas after making a mistake in turn 1. At that point Marc also slowed down and Enea moved off the racing line to let those riders pass by.

At that juncture, however, the Spaniard got distracted, he too turned to look at the riders arriving behind him, and ended up hitting the rider from Rimini in a rather sensational way, but fortunately without consequences for both. In case you missed it, here’s the video of what happened.