The Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, has launched the second phase of the “Closer To You” initiative to include the decimal fingerprints of school students aged 15 years and over within the Authority’s population register system, without their presence at the Customer Happiness Centers as a service. It is proactive through field visits by specialized work teams to the targeted schools at the state level, with the aim of enhancing the effectiveness of the identification system for individuals and achieving the goals aimed at achieving customer happiness and achieving societal well-being.

The launch of the second phase of the initiative comes within the framework of the authority’s endeavor to achieve the national goals set by the government to develop the customer experience and provide the best government services, by simplifying procedures, promoting digital transformation and improving the customer’s journey by shortening the time and effort on him, speeding up the completion of his transaction and achieving the best results in this regard. the field.

The Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs and Ports Security, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, affirmed the Authority’s keenness to develop its services to the level of integration and comprehensiveness, in implementation of the rational government’s vision to design the concept of proactive and qualitative work, and develop its mechanisms to reach the best government model that keeps pace with the requirements of the future, and reflects positively on customers and society. To meet their needs and achieve their happiness.

Al Khaili clarified that the second phase of the imprinting initiative for school students aged 15 years and over within the population register system comes under the slogan “Nearer to You” to represent a continuation of the efforts of the Authority and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, which was launched in its first phase during the months of February and March of the academic year 2022-2023. At the level of state schools, with the aim of enabling communication and interaction between government institutions and various members of society, and facilitating the parents of students in reducing the time to include decimal fingerprints (fingerprints) while their children are in school.

Al Khaili pointed out that these efforts translate the authority’s ability, in cooperation with its partners, to implement the requirements of the approved plan to update the population register data and provide it with the biological characteristics of those registered in it in a timely manner, in compliance with the laws and decisions regulating the population register system and the Emirates ID card, as well as developing central and accurate databases enhanced with protection. And an advanced infrastructure that supports digital services.

His Excellency stressed the importance of developing the file of government services and its active role in improving the level of service in an integrated manner that supports the achievement of the Emirates Strategy for Government Services 2021-2025, explaining that the authority succeeded, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, in achieving results that exceed expectations during the first phase of field visits to the campaign. Fingerprinting, where the percentage of school students whose fingerprints were actually included during the first month of the initiative exceeded 192% of the target, during which the fingerprints of 1923 male and female students from 91 schools in the different regions of the country were raised, noting that exceeding the target and the positive interaction was a reflection of the high level of awareness Parents, male and female students, and school administrators stress the importance of the process of including fingerprints in individual records, to benefit from the system of services provided in the future, in addition to updating the population register data.

For his part, Director General of Identity and Passports at the Authority, Major General Suhail Jumaa Al Khaili, said that the UAE government is proactive in developing government services and making great strides in achieving digital transformation and providing proactive services, and that the Authority has worked within the framework of its keenness to sustain these efforts, to implement a set of initiatives that It aims to redesign and develop its services to meet the needs of customers according to a new perspective and concepts, ensuring the provision of a distinct and easy experience for the customer aimed at enhancing the quality of life of society.

Major General Suhail Juma added that the most prominent development process is the design of new concepts that take into account the re-engineering of the stages of service provision to improve the customer experience in a distinctive and pioneering way, and to provide innovative and effective economic services, pointing out that the “Your Closer” initiative embodied the Authority’s endeavors to achieve the requirements of the UAE government’s promise regarding Future services, in terms of caring for people first, and providing proactive services. It also contributed to maximizing feelings of belonging and loyalty among our students, especially as it strengthened the concepts of personal identity among members of society, in addition to enabling them to make optimal use of the Emirates ID card in light of its support with decimal fingerprints.

Major General Suhail Juma stressed that the authority is keen to enhance the level of happiness of customers, meet their aspirations and desires, simplify the procedures for providing services to them and facilitate the process of accessing these services, especially since school students represent a large segment of society that requires care and attention, saving time and effort for its members and helping them to excel and cross to the next level. the future in comfort and safety.

On behalf of the authority, he called on parents to encourage and motivate their children to register in the initiative through the mobile platforms provided by the field visits to the targeted schools nationwide, as a proactive step that takes into account the provision of the best services to school students, and supports the parents’ endeavor to complete these procedures without the need to go to centers. Commission.

The Director General of Identity and Passports at the Authority expressed his thanks to the Emirates Foundation for School Education and his appreciation for its efforts within the process of developing education in the UAE, and its constructive and fruitful cooperation with the Authority in the areas of joint work and its keenness to enable it to implement its plans and programs aimed at strengthening the Emirati identity and updating databases. and population register.

It is worth noting that the Authority’s General Directorate of Identity and Passports has coordinated with the Emirates Foundation for School Education as a major partner in implementing the campaign, to provide student data and lists of targeted schools at the country level, in addition to facilitating entry procedures for work teams to the concerned schools, and providing a work team in each emirate. His mission is to carry out fingerprinting operations, according to a schedule of field visits in all cities of the country.