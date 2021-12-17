From Sacchi to Bergomi, from Capello to Mauro and Adani, five super experts vote the most dangerous opponent for Inzaghi: the Goddess convinces almost everyone
The mid-championship exit polls leave no doubt: the Nerazzurri combination will predominate in the championship race. At least that’s what emerges from the votes of five experts, who see an increasingly surprising Atalanta behind the Italian champion Inter. Inzaghi’s team flies, has regained balance, plays spectacular football and shows a maturity that hasn’t been seen in these parts since Mourinho’s golden years.
.
