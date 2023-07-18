His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Prime Minister of friendly Japan, Fumio Kishida, discussed ways to develop cooperation relations and develop them to broader horizons in various fields, within the framework of the established historical relations and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, in addition to all regional and international issues. of common interest.

This came during a session of talks held by His Highness the President of the State yesterday, at Qasr Al Watan, with Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of Japan, expressing his aspiration that the visit constitute a qualitative and strong impetus for the strong relations between the two countries, which extend for more than five decades, while the Japanese Prime Minister conveyed to His Highness the greetings of the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, and his wishes for the UAE and its people continued prosperity.

During the session, His Highness and the Prime Minister of Japan reviewed the various elements of constructive cooperation, especially in the aspects of development, technology, innovation, energy and economy, as well as educational and cultural fields, environmental work, sustainability of resources, food security and space science, and pushing them to broader horizons, in a way that contributes to achieving the aspirations of the two countries and their peoples for more. of sustainable development and prosperity.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Japan also reviewed all regional and international developments and issues of common interest to the two countries, and stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue, understanding and diplomatic solutions to settle crises and deal with common challenges, in a way that preserves regional and global peace and stability, and ensures development and prosperity for the peoples of the world.

The talks of His Highness and the Japanese Prime Minister dealt with the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE at the end of this year, and the aspiration for Japan to contribute qualitatively to the conference to support its desired goals, based on its inspiring experiences and expertise in the areas of sustainability and action. Environmental, where Japan hosted “Cop 3” and its name was associated with the “Kyoto Protocol” in 1997, which is one of the most prominent protocols for confronting climate change.

The two sides pointed out that the UAE and Japan have a common goal of achieving climate neutrality in 2050, and fruitful and promising cooperation in the field of renewable energy that they seek to strengthen and deepen during the coming period.

His Highness and the Prime Minister of Japan exchanged views on developments on the regional and international arenas, and on a number of issues and files of common concern, stressing that the membership of the UAE and Japan in the UN Security Council allows them more coordination to promote common goals in the service of peace and stability, and that the two countries are major supporters of peace and building. Bridges of cooperation and dialogue at the regional and global levels.

The two sides pointed to the importance of consolidating civilized human values, the most important of which is coexistence, communication and cooperation between the various peoples and countries of the world, because of their impact on building cohesive and cooperative societies that work for development and prosperity.

His Highness, the President of the State, said, “What distinguishes the relations of the UAE and Japan is that they are not based only within the framework of bilateral interests, but rather go beyond them to a common vision towards global files and issues that serve humanity, development, peace, and the future of generations.”

His Highness also referred to the values ​​of coexistence between the two countries and the preservation of the cultural and social heritage, along with openness and building bridges of communication with the world.

His Highness affirmed the strength of bilateral relations that date back to before the establishment of the state, when Japan began importing oil from Abu Dhabi in 1962, noting that the two countries celebrated last year the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

His Highness affirmed that “the comprehensive strategic partnership announced by the UAE and Japan last year was a major qualitative leap in the course of the relations of the two countries,” looking forward to this partnership contributing to moving relations forward, especially in the areas of sustainability, economy, technology, energy, space, education, culture and others, as part of the strategy UAE to strengthen its developmental relations with major economies in the world, including the Japanese economy.

His Highness the Head of State described his talks with the Prime Minister of Japan as constructive and fruitful. His Highness said in a “post” he posted yesterday on the social networking site “Twitter”: “I held fruitful and constructive discussions with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, in Abu Dhabi, which focused on developing bilateral relations and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries forward … and we exchanged views.” on issues of common interest.

For his part, the Japanese Prime Minister stressed that what distinguishes the two countries is their respect for traditions and the preservation of the cultural and civilizational heritage.

He also affirmed Japan’s pride in the long-standing friendly relations it has with the UAE, and its keenness to develop and build on them at all levels for the benefit of development and prosperity in the two friendly countries.

The Japanese Prime Minister recorded a speech in the visitors’ book, in which he expressed his happiness at visiting the UAE and his wishes for further development and prosperity for the relations of the two countries, for the benefit of their two friendly peoples.

The talks were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Interior, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court, and Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council. Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, and Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, Minister of Investment, Muhammad Hassan Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, member of the Executive Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al-Mubarak, and Head of the Finance Department, member of the Executive Council, Jassim Mohammed Bouataba Al Zaabi.

On the Japanese side, it was attended by the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of Japan, which includes senior officials in the Japanese government, as well as businessmen and officials of major institutions and companies in Japan, and the Japanese Ambassador to the country, Isomata Akio.

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of friendly Japan, arrived in the country yesterday, on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the presidential airport in Abu Dhabi, he and the accompanying delegation were received by the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber.

He received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of friendly Japan, who had an official reception ceremony upon his convoy’s arrival at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where artillery fired 21 rounds, and a group of honor guards lined up to salute him. A group of children waving the flags of the two countries and chanting greetings lined up.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s guest, was escorted to the podium of honor; Where the national anthems of the two countries were played.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Fumio Kishida witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding and agreements aimed at developing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and diversifying its fields.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Deputy Chief of the Japanese Cabinet Court, Isozaki Yoshihiko, exchanged six memorandums of understanding and agreements during the ceremony that was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, which included:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

– Memorandum between the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

A memorandum of cooperation between the UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

Memorandum on space activities for peaceful purposes between the UAE Space Agency, the Japanese Cabinet Office, the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

– A joint declaration of intent between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan regarding the establishment of an accelerator program for energy and industry security.

Joint statement on climate action.