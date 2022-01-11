Home page politics

divide

Iceland is initially extending the current Corona measures © Hanneke Wetzer / IMAGO

The people on the North Atlantic island of Iceland have to live a little longer with a number of corona restrictions.

Reykjavik – The measures that have been in force since shortly before Christmas will be extended by three weeks in view of the continued high number of new infections, as Health Minister Willum Thór Thórsson said on Tuesday after a cabinet meeting in Reykjavik. The restrictions were scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

One of the still applicable Corona restrictions is that a maximum of 20 people may gather instead of the previous 50. If the participants do rapid tests, up to 200 people are allowed. Restaurants and pubs have to close at 10 p.m., fitness studios and swimming pools are only allowed to reach half of the maximum permissible occupancy.

The announcement ended speculation on Tuesday that in view of the rapid spread of the Omikron variant of the coronavirus and the widespread Delta variant, stricter rules could be issued. Health Minister Thórsson emphasized that the next few days will be decisive. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir told reporters that January and February could be tough again. But then she thinks that one is facing better times again. (dpa)