Tomorrow the Spanish Super Cup begins in Saudi Arabia. According to the bookmakers, this is how the final triumph of each of the four participating teams is listed:
Without a doubt, Marcelino’s are the weakest team in the tournament a priori. However, they are the current champions and that must be taken into account. Last year they already surprised Real Madrid in the semifinals (1-2) and Barcelona in the final (2-3). This time they have to face the league champion again, Atlético de Madrid, in the semifinals.
Betfair: 8 euros per euro bet
888Sport: 10 euros per euro wagered
Codere: 9 euros per euro bet
Despite the bad season for the Catalans, they are still ahead of Athletic in order to win the Super Cup. They arrive at a lazy moment, in line with the entire course. Even so, they have quality players and two games can perfectly proclaim themselves champions.
Betfair: 3.25 euros per euro bet
888Sport: 5 euros per euro bet
Codere: 4’25 euros per euro bet
In the end, the rojiblancos are the reigning league champions and face their weakest rival in the semifinals. Although their season is far from what was expected, there are two factors to take into account when betting on them. He hasn’t won this trophy in 8 years.
Betfair: 3.25 euros per euro bet
888Sport: 3.5 euros per euro bet
Codere: 3 euros per euro bet
Real Madrid is the big favorite to win the Super Cup for all bookmakers. He is the leader and has beaten all the teams in this tournament throughout the year. The timing of Vinicius, Benzema, Courtois or Modric undoubtedly gives him a lot of advantage over the rest. If they win, they would cut a nearly two-year drought without lifting a title.
Betfair: 2.38 euros per euro bet
888Sport: 2 euros per euro wagered
Codere: 2’30 euros per euro bet
#favorites #win #Spanish #Super #Cup #bookmakers
Leave a Reply