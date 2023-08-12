Now the word has really come to an end. Matic leaves Roma and goes to Rennes, with a two-year deal until 2025. The situation had been in the balance for days, now that the official offer from the French has arrived, Roma have accepted it: 3 million euros (including bonuses), which also allow the Giallorossi to make a 100% capital gain, given that the player arrived on a free transfer last summer from Manchester United. What is surprising, however, is that Matic at Rennes will essentially earn the same money in two years as he would have earned at Roma this year, or perhaps a little more.

The facts

And then Matic leaves not for an economic issue, but for strictly personal reasons. In recent days, the Serbian midfielder has shown signs of intolerance towards the club, his teammates and also Mourinho, the coach who wanted him most of all and with whom he also worked at Chelsea and United. Evidently the Serbian really wanted to go to the break and tried everything. Intolerance broke out on July 30, in Portugal, when Matic started doing individual work due to an alleged muscle fatigue. From then on, he never trained again, but he also kept up some behaviors that the club didn’t like. Tiago Pinto and then Mourinho himself spoke to him first, but without being able to reach a solution. At the beginning of the week, Rennes had contacted Roma asking to release the player, but after the refusal of the yellow and red club, the offer that Roma was waiting for arrived. After all, in Trigoria they had understood for a while that keeping Matic against his will would also be counterproductive. So he didn’t leave first for the friendly match in Toulouse and then for tonight’s in Tirana. However, a plane will take him and it will be the one that will take him to play in France too, in Rennes, he who has already played in Serbia, the Czech Republic, Holland, Portugal, England and Italy in his life. Now he adds France, who knows if the choice was really the right one.