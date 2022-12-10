Ice hockey | Ville Peltonen was relieved when HIFK returned as the winner

Helsinki IFK broke their four-game losing streak on Saturday. Winger Kristian Vesalainen decided in overtime.

HIFK–SaiPa and. 2–1

Helsinki IFK had to face the Lappeenranta jumbo team SaiPa, as expected, in the meeting between the teams at the tail end of the League. On Saturday, IFK came in front of their home crowd in a four-match losing streak and had a full afternoon’s talk before coming back as winners.

Winger Kristian Vesalainen brought relief to IFK’s predicament and, at the end of a handsome individual performance, gave the team two points. IFK was able to rejoice after the extra time with a 2–1 victory.

IFK head coach Ville Peltonen has been strong with his crew, and full hits have been on the cards. Now Peltonen was obviously relieved when the losing streak ended.

“The feeling of victory imitation is impossible in this series. Things like this make you grow. Of course, you have to be faster to move the puck. In this league, the goalkeepers are good, and goals just don’t come if someone isn’t bothering the goalkeepers all the time,” said Peltonen.

Inefficiency has plagued IFK throughout the season, and it was difficult to take advantage of the goal posts on Saturday as well. More than 6,600 spectators expected success from the home team, and only in the final set did they see hits.

Defender Take Rantakari shouted the home crowd and hit the puck to SaiPa’s goalkeeper by Niclas Westerholm behind, when the match had been played in 52.43. Miro Väänänen gave an excellent pass, and Rantakari finished off the blue line with his third goal of the season.

Rantakari had a two-point day, as he also got an assist for Vesalainen’s goal in overtime.

For a long time it seemed that IFK would take the full point pot, but SaiPa did not give up an inch. Just over two minutes before the end of the final period, it sought an equalizer without a goalkeeper, and this time the gamble worked.

A loan player from Oulu Antti Kalapudas picked up the puck irresistibly by IFK’s goalkeeper Roope Taponen back in time 59.01.

In overtime Kristian Vesalainen showed his skills and made a stylish 2-1 winning goal.

“A very tight match. We were able to create more goal chances than before. Fortunately, we weren’t paralyzed by SaiPa’s leveling. The team showed its character in overtime,” said Vesalainen.

The attacker only scored his second goal of the season in IFK.

“We have to play even more directly and get the gang to the goal. Now came a really important victory. I did a lot of work myself, and I got a prize at the end,” stated Vesalainen.

Both of them the goalkeepers of the teams were the characters of Saturday. SaiPan’s Niclas Westerholm repelled many attempts by IFK, and it was up to the smallest detail that Taponen would have scored his third clean sheet of the season.

SaiPa will still remain the leader of the League, but the head coach Ville Hämäläinen in my opinion, budding signs of better things are visible.

“The team has made a big improvement yesterday [lauantain TPS-ottelu] and after today’s game. We stuck to our plan for a long time, but of course it’s sad that we lost again”, said Hämäläinen.

Earlier on Saturday during the day, IFK told about its recent acquisition. Swedish defender Victor Berglund comes to IFK’s help from the Boston Bruins farm club. On Saturday, he flashed on the screen of the Nordenskiöldinkatu hall, and on Monday he is scheduled to join the strength of IFK.

“So far, I’ve only had time to say hello to him quickly, but I think he’ll adapt to the team well. In this situation, you need a kit,” said head coach Peltonen.