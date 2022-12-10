Cloth head | The runaway horse fell into a three meter deep mud pool

In Kankaanpää, an extraordinary rescue mission was required when the horse fell into a three-meter-deep mud pool.

Horse got into an exceptional situation in Kankaanpää on Saturday early evening.

The horse in the corral had jumped over the fence and got into the open mud pool outside, which is no longer in use.

However, the three-meter-deep pool was full of silt. On its surface was a layer of ice about ten centimeters thick, which betrayed the horse from under it.

“The horse waded in the pool and stayed afloat,” describes the fire chief of the Satakunta rescue service Timo Silvan.

Emergency services was called to the scene to lift the unlucky horse from the pool. While waiting for the arrival of the rescue service, its head was held afloat by the edge of the pool.

In addition to Silvan, four other rescuers were there. A firefighter dressed in a surface rescue suit floated two load sheets under the horse’s belly and the horse was lifted up with the help of the tractor’s front loader.

The operation took about half an hour.

Fire marshal Silvan says that the horse was “pretty cranky anyway”.

After the rescue operation, the horse was left to calm down and given food. According to the fire chief, it seemed that the horse escaped with a fright.

“No visible injuries were found in the horse,” says Silvan.