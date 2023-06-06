GUASAVE, SINALOA.- The Frayles de Guasave club announced Americans Justin Pierce and AJ Smith, who will wear their colors in the 2023 season of the Pacific Basketball Circuit, which will start this Friday.

It should be noted that the Argentine coach Marcelo Elusich will have Pierce to cover the point guard and shooting guard positions, while Smith will be in charge of playing as power forward and forward.

Frayles de Guasave training activity.

In turn, the directive of the cassock group announced Diego Meyer, Mayron León, Jorge Acosta, Diego Rivera and Jesús Benítez, as their players in the Sub17 category, for this campaign, while Polo Urías, Melchor Véliz, Sergio Leyva, Jorge González and Leonel Medina will be the Sub-21 element that will be available to coach Marcelo Elusich, who will have the support of Jorge “Reggie” Acosta as assistant and Rocky Valdez will be the physical trainer.