Ice hockey | TPS was not ready for the summer vacation – the star who was kicked out on Friday became the hero of Palloseura

TPS overthrew Luko and took the match series decision to Rauma.

TPS–Lock 2–1 (1–1, 0–0, 1–0)

Wins 1-1

Turku The ball club was not ready to start its summer vacation in the hockey SM league. TPS beat Rauma Luko at home 2–1 and tied the wins in the wild card round to 1–1.

The third and decisive match of the match pair will be played on Monday in Rauma.

“A hard charge is needed even on Monday, that's for sure,” the TPS captain Juhani Jasu packaged in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

He became the hero of TPS Aidan Dudaswho dashed off for a quick counterattack Aarne Talvitien with in the middle of the third period Linus Fröberg crush

Lock defender Tarmo Reunanen covered the serving line in the middle, so Dudas, who came up on the right side, fired a nice wrist shot from near the b-point into the back upper corner.

The puck blew by Christopher Gibson back at a speed of 105.1 kilometers per hour in 49.51.

Dudas the match series has been, to put it mildly, colorful, as he got sent off on Friday after tripping Gibson with his bat. Fortunately for TPS, the booing did not result in a ban.

TPS, which created more goal expectations, started scoring already in 4:55, when Markus Nurmi rose cheekily from the corner to the goal post and beat Gibson.

Terry Broadhurst left the puck to Nurmi on the wing, Nurmi dropped it Harri Kainulainen from his heels and dunked the puck into the goal.

Nurmi also painted for TPS on Friday in Rauma.

“We were quite persistent now. We've been chasing this all season, it's so good that we're starting to find it now,” Jasu said.

“We defended tenaciously and managed to play in our own style all the time.”

Lock the only hit came at the end of the opening set with a gold helmet Sebastian Revo with a shot.

Matthew Abt dropped the puck from the wing to the line for Revo and he fired a sharp shot past by Filip Lindberg.

The wrist shot flew into the TPS goal at a speed of 118.5 kilometers per hour.

Sword and Sport continue their wild card round matches on Sunday in Vaasa. KalPa won the opening part of the pair of matches on Friday 4–1 and is one win away from the quarterfinals.