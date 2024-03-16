Claudia Sheinbaum Pardothe presidential candidate of the Morena-PT-PVEM coalition, has come out in defense of the Marine Secretary (Semar) and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in response to the criticism made by his opponent from the PAN-PRD-PRI, Xóchitl Gálvez.

The Morena standard-bearer considers that Gálvez's claims are unfounded and represent a “disrespect” towards institutions of great recognition in Mexico.

In response to the statements of Gálvez, who from Tijuana He questioned the effectiveness of the Navy and denounced the persistence of corruption in customs, Sheinbaum flatly rejected such accusations. He highlighted the fundamental role of Semar and Sedena in security work, as well as in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the presentation of his government platform “Rural, Just and Sovereign Republic” in San Francisco de Campeche, Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of supporting criticism with concrete evidence before discrediting such relevant institutions as the Navy and Sedena.

Likewise, he extended his recognition to both entities for their contribution to vaccination and management of the health crisis, noting that without their support, it would have been difficult to confront the pandemic.

Sheinbaum recalled operation “Fast and Furious”

Sheinbaum also recalled that the largest flow of weapons into Mexico occurred during the controversial “Fast and Furious” episode, which took place during the opposition government.

He highlighted the existence of bilateral agreements between Mexico and the United States, some of which were created during Marcelo Ebrard's tenure as Foreign Minister, emphasizing the importance of a coordinated approach on cross-border security issues, such as arms trafficking and fentanyl.

Sheinbaum reaffirmed his position in defense of Mexican military institutions and advocates an approach based on concrete evidence for any criticism directed towards them.