Ice hockey | The NHL champion fulfilled the last wish of a dead fan

The president of the Vegas Golden Knights made a wonderful gesture.

NHL club Vegas Golden Knights fan by Michael Bronowitz the last wish has come true.

Bronowitz, 51, contracted the coronavirus in June 2021, just three days after attending the Golden Knights’ conference finals game against the Montreal Canadiens.

His condition deteriorated rapidly. Realizing his destiny, Bronowitz made a heartfelt wish for his wife Connie: if and when his life ended, he would like to have the Stanley Cup won by Vegas buried on his grave.

Bronowitz passed away just a few days after his wish. The Golden Knights, on the other hand, won the Stanley Cup two years later, this June.

September 8th it happened: Lord Stanley’s trophy stood in Bunker Memorial Gardens Cemetery in front of Bronowitz’s tombstone.

A framed photograph of him had been placed in the bowl. The team’s entrance song plays from the speakers, John Wick theme song of the film series.

I was brought by the chairman of the Golden Knights Kerry Bubolz. The puck boss’ gesture got Bronowitz’s widow Connie’s to the power of emotions.

“I took Michael’s words very seriously. The fact that I was able to fulfill his wish is one of the proudest moments of my life, Connie said of SinBin.vegas by.”

According to the website, the Stanley Cup was stolen from another Vegas fan on the same day Kenny Lee to the grave. He died in a car accident in November 2022.