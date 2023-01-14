Ice hockey | The inauguration ceremony swept HIFK to victory – “The fulfillment of our dreams”

HIFK claimed a 5–4 away win over Lahti Pelicans.

The Pelicans and the League match between Helsinki IFK started five minutes late. However, few viewers were more sorry, because they got to witness something unique. HIFK fan Daniela Echkart and a Pelicans fan Mika Lyra said to each other at will in the middle of Isku Areena.

“This is the fulfillment of our dreams”, the newly married couple said before the puck dropped onto the ice.

During the wedding ceremony, a lone cry was heard from the stands: “Game!”

The league competition itself was full of events and emotion. IFK, who struggled with their game in the early season, dug out a narrow 5–4 away win. It was already the sixth consecutive match for the people from Helsinki, from which they scratched points. IFK has taken 13 points from its six previous games.

“This was a traditional Finnish wedding where everyone had fun. This was a good match all round. We got a few goal advantage with superiority, which led to the victory, even though the opponent once again drew level”, rejoiced IFK’s head coach Ville Peltonen.

Past The week left the Pelicans with a lot to think about. The team lost all three matches. It is the first time this season that Lahti have lost three times in a row.

“We were good again in the five-on-five game, but the special situations turned the fight over to IFK. We have to improve in every sector if and when we want to increase our points tally”, who scored his fourth hit of the season Iikka Kangasniemi said.

League on Saturday:

JYP–Ilves 0–2 (0–1, 0–1, 0–0)

KooKoo–Jukurit 3–2 (1–0, 0–1, 2–1)

Aces–Flies 1–3 (1–1, 0–0, 0–2)

Pelicans–HIFK 4–5 (1–1, 2–3, 1–1)

SaiPa–Lukko 3–5 (1–0, 0–2, 2–3)

Sport–HPK vl. 3–2 (1–0, 0–2, 1–0, 0–0, 1–0)