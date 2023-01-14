British Foreign Office temporarily recalls ambassador to Iran after subject’s execution

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley reportedthat London temporarily recalled the ambassador in Tehran. This decision was made against the backdrop of the execution in Iran of the British citizen Alireza Akbari.

Cleverley said Britain was holding the Iranian regime to account. He noted that London is also considering other measures regarding Iran.

Earlier, Britain imposed sanctions against Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri after the former adviser to the former Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic, Alireza Akbari, who had British-Iranian citizenship, was hanged by hanging earlier on Saturday, January 14, suspected of corruption and espionage.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the execution a barbaric act that deserves the harshest condemnation.