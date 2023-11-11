Ice hockey | The Finns featured strongly in the NHL meeting – Sebastian Aho whipped his own

Three Finns scored and five reached points in the same match.

Last The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, who met in the Eastern Conference finals in the summer, met for the first time this season when the Panthers hosted the Hurricanes.

The winner was familiar from the summer. Florida earned the points with a handsome 5-2 win, even though Carolina opened the scoring taps.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his sixth goal of the season in the second minute of the match. He shot the puck himself before the red line, then first Jordan Martinook and then Jesper Fast shot towards the goal. Kotkaniemi had time for the third return puck and hit the puck Sergei Bobrovsky behind the back.

Florida leveled Matthew Tkachuk finish and took the lead Uvis Balinskis with the opening hit of his career. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen were second pitchers.

The Finnish number one centers of the teams hit in the second set. These goals also came directly from rebounds.

Alexander Barkov gave Florida a 3–1 lead, and Sebastian Aho narrowed at the end of a fast-paced period after the game was undulating from end to end.

In the third set Carter Verhaeghe led from the air to 4-2 and Kevin Stenlund shot the Final Readings into an empty net.

Panthers Niko Mikkola was the ice time king of the match (22:45). The Hurricanes Antti Raanta made 30 saves.

Florida’s captain, Barkov, who performed strongly, has now scored 5+9 in his 12 games in the early season.

in Florida now has eight wins and 17 points from 13 matches. The balance of Carolina is eight wins out of 14 matches.

– They were better in every aspect of the game, Aho said directly after the match.

Aho stated that Carolina lost too many fights. A teammate Jordan Martinook criticizes his own work ethic, the head coach Rod Brind’Amour said Florida was good and Carolina was bad.

– On an individual level, everyone has to prepare and be ready every night. The opponent was better, especially in the early part of the match, and that kind of thing depends a lot only on preparation, Aho said.