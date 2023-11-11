Mayor San Lorenzo Nuovo: “Explosion perhaps due to gas leak, investigation will clarify”

Panic in San Lorenzo Nuovo, in the Viterbo area, where a terrible attack occurred during the night explosion caused a building to collapse of two floors used as a structure reception for migrants.

Firefighters and law enforcement intervened on site. There were 30 people present in the structure: 12 of these would have been injured and 4 would be in more serious conditions. There do not appear to be other people under the rubble.

Law enforcement investigations into the causes of the explosion and collapse are underway. According to what we learn, the prefecture of Viterbo brought together the Coc during the night. The injured were transported to several hospitals in the area. Between these there would also be minors.

“There was an explosion, perhaps due to a gas leak, but the investigation will clarify the exact causes of what happened.” This was stated to Adnkronos by Massimo Bambini, mayor of San Lorenzo Nuovo, in the province of Viterbo, where an explosion occurred during the night in a building that houses a reception facility for migrants.

Subscribe to the newsletter

