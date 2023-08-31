Ice hockey | The Finnish CHL teams immediately got a taste of the new ice rule

The Pelicans immediately had to experience the CHL rule reform.

Ice hockey season was kicked off for the Champions Hockey League (CHL) on Thursday evening, when the Finnish teams Tappara, Ilves and Pelicans were on fire.

A rule change was made to the CHL for this season, according to which the penalty continues even if the superior team scores a goal. The rule reform is only in use in the CHL.

If the underpowered team scored a goal, the penalty would end.

Among the Finnish clubs, Pelicans immediately experienced the rough side of the new rule in their opening match of the tournament.

Pelicans skill forward Ryan Lasch was sent to the penalty box in the third period in 44:36, and the Swedish visitor Växjö was able to dominate.

Växjö managed to have a man advantage for 55 seconds when the net collapsed. Joachim Blichfeld already beat the numbers to 4–1. According to the new rule, the superiority continued, but the Pelicans did not surrender to the second time.

The match played in Lahti ended with a 5–1 victory for Växjö.

Rule was seen for the first time in the meeting between Norway’s Stavanger and Sweden’s Färjestad. Home team Stavanger Martin Gran beat the game to 1–0 in the opening set of the match in 07:36, after which the Norwegians were able to hone their superiority for another minute, but without succeeding in scoring additional goals.

Among the Finnish teams, Ilves, on the other hand, experienced the better side of the new rule. Ilves scored their 3-1 lead goal against the Czech Pardubice with superiority, and after the hit, the tassel ears continued their forced play for another 25 seconds. However, the people of Tampere did not manage to make additional hits.