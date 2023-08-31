Alessia Marcuzzi, improvised duet in a restaurant in Posillipo

Nice curtain for Alessia Marcuzzi during a stop in Posillipo. The presenter, in Naples for a photo shoot, allowed herself a lunch in a historic restaurant in Marechiaro.

Here she launched into a personal interpretation of “A sonnambula” by Renato Carosone. A performance appreciated by another client, who improvised a duet with the showgirl, later dedicating “Malafemmena” to her.

All published in the Instagram stories of the presenter, who will return to Rai2 in the coming months with her program “Boomerissima”.