Spanish energy minister: new gas pipeline to France could be launched in 8-9 months

A new gas pipeline between Spain and France, which could save Europe from a full-blown energy crisis, is scheduled to launch in less than a year, stated Spanish Minister of Energy Teresa Ribera in a conversation with RTVE.

The gas pipeline will potentially be put into operation in 8-9 months, the minister spoke about the imminent start of operation of the enterprise. However, according to her, this will only be possible if France and other European countries approve the project. Ribera called the collaboration with Paris “fundamental”.

The minister also noted that the construction requires large investments and, in her opinion, the project should be financed from EU funds. She believes that the gas pipeline should be designed in the “long term” so that it can be operated for 30-40 years and allow transporting other types of energy resources in addition to natural gas in the future.

Spain plans to implement the design of the Midcat gas pipeline, which was postponed several years ago amid restrictions on Russian gas supplies to Europe. The new pipeline will help the countries of the bloc increase gas flows and reduce dependence on energy resources from Russia. The gas pipeline will connect the autonomous community of Spain, Catalonia, with France along the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula – thus, additional volumes of gas coming from Algeria will be supplied to the European Union. The peninsula accounts for about 30 percent of Europe’s LNG regasification capacity, and most LNG is imported from fields in North Africa. However, the current gas pipeline currently delivers small amounts of fuel to EU countries due to underdeveloped infrastructure.

In 2019, regulators in Spain and France blocked the idea of ​​building a Midcat. The project turned out to be unprofitable as traditional energy sources began to be quickly replaced by renewable ones. In February 2022, in connection with the military actions in Ukraine and the restriction of Russian gas supplies, the United States offered Europe to return to the construction of Midcat as an alternative in order to diversify imports.