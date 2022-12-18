Ice hockey | Teuvo Teräväinen opened his season goal account in the NHL, Sebastian Aho still on the sidelines

Visiting Florida knocked off New Jersey, but Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was injured.

Ice hockey Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Teuvo Teräväinen helped his team to a 5–4 victory over the visiting Dallas Stars. Teräväinen scored Carolina’s third goal in the last minutes of the second period. The dominant hit opened Teräväinen’s goal account this season.

“Nechy made a great pass, and I scored a lucky goal”, characterized Teräväinen of the NHL on the website by Martin Nečas the paint he made from the preliminary work.

Teräväinen only managed to score in his 20th game of the season. About Carolina’s Finnish forwards Sebastian Aho is sidelined with a lower body injury, but the team’s head coach Rod Brind’Amour told in advance of the match I want to go skating already.

Teräväinen got the pass point in the opening set of the match by Stefan Noesen goal in the seventh minute of the game.

Of the other Finnish players in the match, Dallas Jani Hakanpää scored the tying goal at 4–4 midway through the third period, which sent the match into overtime. Miro Heiskanen assisted on two Dallas goals.

The match was decided in overtime in Carolina’s favor with a goal scored by Martin Nečas. Carolina’s goal Antti Raanta stopped 26 of 30 shots.

Finns the number one name in the point exchange, the Colorado Avalanche Mikko Rantanen finished with his 21st hit of the season as his team defeated the Nashville Predators 3–1. Rantanen opened the scoring of the match around the middle of the second period with an upper hand.

“His self-confidence is really high now. He has taken on the responsibility of leadership when Nathan MacKinnon is sidelined due to injury. Rantanen wants to lead and build the game, whether it’s passing, shooting, tackling or whatever,” the Colorado forward Evan Rodrigues praised Ranta for the NHL.

Rantanen already reached 100 points during the calendar year, as he has scored 43 goals and provided 57 assists in 80 matches spread over two seasons since January 1. In 2018, he scored 113 points during the calendar year.

The Predators are down, as the loss was the team’s sixth in a row. Juuse Saros made 27 saves in goal against Nashville.

New Jersey Devils Erik Haula scored a goal and had one assist, but his team lost to the visiting Florida Panthers 2–4. of Florida Alexander Barkov, Aleksi Heponiemi and Eetu Luostarinen got one assist each.

Barkov, who has recently recovered from an illness, left the rink at the end of the opening set after receiving a blow to his left knee. Barkov was hit with his bat by a Devils forward Nico Hirschier in the starting situation.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice evaluate for the NHLthat more will be known about Barkov’s injury on Sunday.

The New York Rangers beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6–3 away from home, and the final numbers of the match were sealed by Kaapo Kako hitting the Rangers’ sixth hit into the opponent’s empty net. The hit was the seventh of the season for 21-year-old Kako.

The victory was the sixth in a row for the Rangers.

Correction December 18 at 9:35 am: In the previous version of the article, Teuvo Teräväinen’s first name was erroneously written as Timo.