The dryer becomes the solution for those rainy days when you have clothes hanging. Although in summer the heat allows you to have clean clothes dry in record time, in winter and especially in areas where it rains more frequently it becomes an essential device for day to day. However, this appliance can spoil some clothes since its fabric does not tolerate high temperatures.

Before putting clothes in the washing machine, it is important to check which garments can be washed or if they can be combined with other colors so that they do not fade. A precaution that should also be taken when you put the dryer because your favorite garment can be ruined. The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) warns that before putting clothes in the dryer you must consult the label to know through the symbols and indications if it is harmful.

10 clothes that you should not put in the dryer



The OCU indicates which garments and fabrics can be damaged and it is better not to put them in the dryer.

– Swimwear. Although during the summer they are exposed to the sun and high temperatures, during drying in the machine it will cause the elastic bands to dry out and the bikinis and swimsuits to lose their shape. In the worst cases they can break.

– Lycra clothing, stockings or pantyhose. These garments are very delicate and the dryer is not your best ally since they can tangle and break. It is preferable that they dry horizontally in the shade. If you use the washing machine to wash them, it is advisable to do so inside a mesh bag.

– Elastic clothing. All sportswear or any stretchy fabric tends to deform with movement and the temperature of the dryer, so it’s best to air dry.

– Pure cotton or linen garments. Natural fibers without any mixture can shrink from the heat of the dryer. If this is the composition of household linen, such as towels, sheets or tablecloths, it is not a major problem, but if it is clothing, care must be taken.

– Garments with foam padding. The OCU points out that the foam is a material not suitable for drying in the dryer.

– Garments with rhinestones, pearls or sequins. These elements that are sewn to the garments will suffer the effects of the movement of the dryer and will end up falling. Some decorative details that can cause a breakdown in the appliance.

– Carpets with a plastic or rubber base. The plastic or rubber of the mats can crack from rubbing and heat. In addition, the remains that come off will harm the dryer and the rest of the clothes.

– Sports shoes with rubber soles. To find out if the shoe can be put in the dryer, you should look at its label since some allow it if the insole is previously removed. If it does not indicate anything, it is better not to put the sneakers in the dryer because the rubber soles can deform in the heat and will no longer work.

– Leather or fur garments. This fabric cannot be put in the washing machine. Not in the dryer either. Its material is so delicate that dirt must be removed by hand. You can use a damp cloth and, if it has a more stubborn stain, use a special leather cleaner. To dry it, the OCU recommends hanging it on a hanger and hanging it outdoors.

– Silk garments. If there is a delicate fabric it is silk. To wash it, it is crucial to be very careful and do it by hand with cold water. Like leather to dry clothes, hang the garment on a wooden hanger and leave it in the shade.