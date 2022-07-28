Four Italians are among the best 8: after Zeppieri and Sinner, the Sicilian semifinalist at Roland Garros 2018 and the Italian-Argentine n.136 in the ranking advance

It may be that Italy is a stone’s throw away but never like this time Umag is blue as it can’t be bluer. After Zeppieri and Sinner, Marco Cecchinato and Franco Agamenone also enter the top eight of the “Plava Laguna Croatia Open”, an ATP 250 tournament with a prize pool of € 534,555.

Sniper Shot – The Sicilian player, number 151 in the world, coming from the qualifiers, won the derby today against the most popular Lorenzo Musetti, number 8 in the seeding and 31 in the ATP ranking, fresh from the success in the “500” in Hamburg. Cecchinato won with a score of 6-4 6-3 and thus won the pass for the quarter-finals of the Croatian tournament, won by the Palermo player in 2018. An excellent performance for the Palermo player, who made the most of both his strengths are those of his younger rival, evidently tired from the tour de force (especially from a mental point of view) that he has been forced to do these days. For Lorenzo, therefore, the appointment on the American hard court, where there are high hopes for him. See also Musetti stops in Rotterdam: "But I have found serenity"

Agamenone surprise – The semifinalist of Roland Garros 2018 for entry into the semifinals will have to face another derby, perhaps unexpected, against Franco Agamenone, who surpassed the much more highly rated Argentine Sebastian Baez, 32 in the ranking and fourth favorite in seeding with some surprise , with the score of 3-6, 6-1, 7-5. A period of truly remarkable form for the 29-year-old blue, a native of Rio Cuarto in Argentina, number 136 in the ranking. Agamenone had never won a match on the major ATP circuit before Umag, and in Croatia he beat two excellent players like Djere and Baez. A life between Futures and Challenger (three tournaments won, the last one in Rome in 2022) for the Italian who is now getting really good satisfactions. Waiting for Carlos Alcaraz, on the pitch tonight against Gombos, Facundo Bagnis beat Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-1 in the other match of the afternoon.

July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 21:19)

See also F1 | Saudi Arabia: Verstappen wins, but Leclerc is not defeated © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Umago #Cecchinato #beats #Musetti #quarters #surprise #Agamenone