Tuesday, March 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Tappara is going, HIFK and Lukko are level after two sets

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Tappara is going, HIFK and Lukko are level after two sets

HS follows Monday’s matches of the League quarterfinals in this article.

Ice hockey The league quarterfinals continue today, Monday, with a full round.

HIFK will face Luko, KooKoo Tappara’s Ässät ilves and Pelicans Kalpa in their home arena.

The matches start at 18:30. HS follows the events of the round in real time in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.

League quarter-finals on Monday:

KooKoo –Tappara (wins 0–1)

Aces–Ilves (wins 0–1)

HIFK–Lukko (1–0)

Pelicans–KalPa (wins 1–1)

#Ice #hockey #Tappara #HIFK #Lukko #level #sets

See also  Hockey HIFK's number one coach Ville Peltonen was completely disappointed with his team: "There was one good side to this game, it was not the last before the Christmas break"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
French government survives no-confidence vote

French government survives no-confidence vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result