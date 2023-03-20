Ice hockey | Tappara is going, HIFK and Lukko are level after two sets

HS follows Monday’s matches of the League quarterfinals in this article.
Ice hockey The league quarterfinals continue today, Monday, with a full round.
HIFK will face Luko, KooKoo Tappara’s Ässät ilves and Pelicans Kalpa in their home arena.
The matches start at 18:30. HS follows the events of the round in real time in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.
League quarter-finals on Monday:
KooKoo –Tappara (wins 0–1)
Aces–Ilves (wins 0–1)
HIFK–Lukko (1–0)
Pelicans–KalPa (wins 1–1)
