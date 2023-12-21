Ice hockey | Suomalaištahti on the sidelines for weeks – the NHL club plunges

The Detroit Red Wings are having a tough time.

Detroit Red Wings suffered their fourth straight loss as the Winnipeg Jets took home a 5–2 victory.

Detroit, one of the surprises of the early season, has plunged below the playoff line in the flat East.

He scored the team's opening goal From Patrick Kane received distribution Olli Määttä. The goal was the first of the whole season for the Finnish team.

Kane scored Detroit's second goal.

Red Wings' goal made a save James Reimer (35/40). Mixed Alex Lyon that the first keeper Ville Husso are injured.

Husso, who looked painfully injured in the match against Anaheim from the beginning of the week, will be on the sidelines for weeks.

The Helsinki native's absence is a bad loss for Detroit, even if his early season has been a little disappointing. Husson, who saved nine wins out of 18 matches, has a save percentage of 89.3 and an average of 3.53 goals conceded.

Jets was the most effective Gabriel Vilardi (1+2). Vilardi, who moved from the Los Angeles Kings to the Prairie in a giant trade in the summer, has now scored as many (6+7) points in his 13 games of the season. The plus-minus balance is a handsome +10.