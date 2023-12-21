Fluminense and Manchester City will play this Friday in the grand final of a new edition of the Club World Cup, which this year is held in Saudi Arabia. And although this tournament is usually played in a friendly atmosphere, tensions seem to float within hours of the title dispute.

The Brazilian club, champion of the Copa Libertadores, was the first to reach the final: on Monday they beat Al Ahly of Egypt 2-0. One of the goals was scored by the Colombian midfielder John Arias, penalty.

On Tuesday, Champions League winners Manchester City beat Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0. Both English and Brazilians are going for a title that is not in their showcases.

The team led by Pep Guardiola lost two of its figures for the final due to an unusual Fifa regulation: Neither the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne nor the Norwegian Erling Haaland, both nursing muscle ailments, were included on the roster in the semifinal.

Having not been taken into account in the match against the Japanese, Guardiola and City will not be able to count on the two players to face Fluminense.

The complaints of the wives of the Fluminense players against Haaland

As the hours pass until the final, the families of the Fluminense players had time to go to a shopping center and There they had a meeting with Haaland. Of course, that meeting was far from cordial.

The wives of several members of the Brazilian club, including that of midfielder Paulo Henrique Ganso, complained that Haaland refused to greet the children of the Fluminense players and refused to take photographs with them.



“It was horrible. Henrico is horrified! I was a fan! Now he doesn't even want to mention his name… There were only 6 children, they couldn't get close, he didn't even say goodbye from afar. They pretended they didn't exist,” wrote Giovanna Costi, Ganso's wife.

Wives of Samuel Xavier and Ganso report that Haaland, from Manchester City, ignored the children of the Fluminense players in a shopping in Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia. 🗞 @geglobo

📸 Playback pic.twitter.com/yxJyarP4ES — Planeta do Futebol 🌎 (@futebol_info) December 20, 2023

“The children were very sad! What are the chances of finding an idol (before that happens, right) like this? On the street. There was no one there, empty space. It wouldn't take more than 5 seconds! “Anyway. Even with pain you learn, right? These kids will definitely get something good out of today!” he added.

