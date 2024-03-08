Ice hockey | Sebastian Ahon's Carolina won – Aleksander Barkov's Florida winning streak ended

New Jersey skated to a home win thanks to Meier's hat trick.

Philadelphia snapped Florida's six-game winning streak.

In the ice hockey NHL, the New Jersey Devils won at home by Timo Meier by a hat trick. New Jersey defeated the St. Louis Blues 4–1.

Meier escorted the home team to a 2–0 lead already in the first period of the match. He opened the goal account of the evening with a power play goal, after about 13 and a half minutes of the match. Meier scored his next goal less than three minutes after the opening goal.

Around the middle of the second set By Brandon Saad managed to reduce the situation, but Meier completed his hat-trick less than eight minutes later.

The final score was sealed in the last minute of the match by the Finnish striker from New Jersey Erik Haula.

of St. Louis Kasperi Kapanen was on the ice for just under 11 minutes, but left the rink without any power points.

Carolina Hurricanes also skated to a 4–1 home win on Thursday. Carolina defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens from the Canadian side in their home court.

of Montreal Joshua Roy opened the goal account when the match had been played for six minutes. Unfortunately for the Canadian guests, Roy's hit was the club's only one.

Carolina Brady Skjei evened the accounts still during the opening set, and by Stefan Noesen rysty gave the hosts a 2–1 lead in the last minute of the second period.

In the final set, Skjei followed the puck to the goal again, and Sebastian Aho picked up an assist on a hit from Minnesota. The final readings of the match sealed an empty goal Andrei Svetshnikovwhen there was about a minute left in the game. Teuvo Teräväinen scored an assist from Svetshnikov's hit.

Florida Panthers on the other hand, the visiting team, the Philadelphia Flyers, suffered a setback on their home ice. The Flyers secured their win Garnet Hathaway with a wrist shot with only 22 seconds left in the game.

With their 2-1 win, the visitors from Pennsylvania ended Florida's six-game winning streak.

of Florida Anton Lundell recorded an assist for his club's only hit.

In Pennsylvania, the Washington Capitals punished the host team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, with a score of 6–0.

of Washington Alexander Ovechkin scored his 840th NHL goal in the match. Ovechkin also picked up an assist, which moved him into 15th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list. In total, the Russian now has 1,532 power points, and by one point he surpassed the one who ended his NHL career at the beginning of the millennium Paul Coffey.

Washington's wallet Charlie Lindgren saved his first clean sheet of the season and set the save record for the current season at the same time. In total, Lindgren made 39 saves