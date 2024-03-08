Home page politics

From: Kathrin Braun

Press Split

Participants in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day paint the Venus symbol on their cheeks in Seville. © María José López/Europa Press/dpa

Women in politics, culture and sport are particularly highlighted on International Women's Day. But what happens on the remaining 364 days of the year?

Munich – Isn’t that nice? For one day it's all about the women. Men bring their partners, mothers and daughters flowers, congratulations and chocolate. Media around the world (including our newspaper) highlight women in politics, culture and sport, report on women in male-dominated companies and in leadership positions, on the wage gap between the genders and on old-age poverty among senior women. These are all important topics. But that's exactly why the question arises as to why they are only so focused on one day a year.

In a society where women and men have equal rights, there wouldn't be a need for women's day. But the truth is that there is still no equality: in 2024, mothers will still spend 40 hours a week on unpaid care work. On average, women earn 18 percent less than men. Having a child is still a career obstacle for many. And these are just a few examples that give the congratulations on March 8th a bitter aftertaste: Is this even a day to celebrate?

The idea behind International Women's Day is absolutely right: every now and then you need an excuse to be able to see grievances. Unfortunately, March 8th also has the following effect: that on this day women are seen as an unemancipated, even deplorable minority. There are two solutions to this: abolish Women's Day – or make every day a Women's Day. (Kathrin Braun)